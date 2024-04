Atlantic VLCC spot rates have dipped to their lowest level since the early days of 2024 as cancellations of charters for Venezuelan cargoes added further worries to the market in the near term.

But the dip came as rising oil prices added to optimism that produces will pump more volumes into both the Atlantic and Pacific markets.

The Baltic Exchange’s assessment for very large crude tanker voyages from the US Gulf Coast to China at a lump-sum rate of $8.47m,