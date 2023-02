Atlas Maritime is said to have made a further impressive asset play with tanker newbuildings ordered at the trough of the market.

Brokers in London and Athens reported the Greek owner as having agreed to sell the 115,100-dwt Delaware Star and Galveston Star (both built 2023).

The buyer is said to be Libya’s state-owned General National Maritime Transport Co (GNMTC).

Managers at both companies were not available for comment.