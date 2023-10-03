After a hugely successful asset play run with older ships and newbuildings, Leon Patitsas is reinvesting much of his profit into more tankers and large car carriers.

His Athens-based outfit Atlas Maritime has confirmed on its website that it has declared options to expand its considerable orderbook of such vessels to a total of 12 ships.

The freshly booked newbuildings are a pair of 157,000-dwt conventionally fuelled suezmaxes due to be completed at DH Shipbuilding in December 2025 and January 2026, respectively, as well as one additional 7,000-ceu dual-fuelled car carrier at CIMC Raffles, scheduled for delivery in July 2026.