Denmark’s Christiania Shipping is renewing its fleet with an order for chemical tankers in Japan.

The Axel Eitzen-controlled company said it has reached an agreement with the Japanese shipyard Murakami Hide for the construction of two 13,000-dwt stainless steel vessels.

Delivery will be in the second half of 2025, it added.

Chief executive Fridtjof Eitzen said: “This is in line with our strategy — both in terms of adding more vessels in this size to our fleet, as well as expanding further on our relations in Japan.”