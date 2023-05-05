Denmark’s Christiania Shipping is renewing its fleet with an order for chemical tankers in Japan.

The Axel Eitzen-controlled company said it has reached an agreement with the Japanese shipyard Murakami Hide for the construction of two 13,000-dwt stainless steel vessels.

Maersk Tankers sells legacy Brostrom vessel at second attempt
 Read more

Delivery will be in the second half of 2025, it added.

Chief executive Fridtjof Eitzen said: “This is in line with our strategy — both in terms of adding more vessels in this size to our fleet, as well as expanding further on our relations in Japan.”