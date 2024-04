Christiania Shipping’s chemical arm has received financing from NIBC Bank for recent transactions.

The four chemical tankers that have been refinanced are the 5,800-dwt Azra Theresa (built 2007), Ozden Theresa (built 2006), 4,800-dwt Maya Theresa (built 2010) and 12,700-dwt Sigaia Theresa (built 2015).

“We do a bit of transactions and financing continuously,” chief executive Fridtjof Eitzen told TradeWinds.