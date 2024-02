Turkey’s Beks Ship Management has denied breaching Russia-related sanctions and said it would appeal against the UK government’s blacklisting of the company.

The Ali Bekmezci-led firm said it always carried out due diligence and sanctions checks on cargoes hauled by its tanker fleet.

“Our vessels are traded world-wide in compliance with all international laws, regulations and sanction regimes,” said the Istanbul-based company in a statement.