An aframax tanker that exploded and caught fire off the coast of Malaysia was stripped of its flag three times in 16 months following claims of involvement in trading sanctioned Iranian crude.

The 96,800-dwt Pablo (built 1997) was deleted from three different registries from June 2021 to October 2022 following its alleged involvement in sanctioned ship-to-ship oil transfers and an Iranian port call, said United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) which has been tracking its movements.

Three crew members on Monday were reported missing and 25 more were rescued after the Japanese-built tanker exploded and caught fire in the South China Sea at an anchorage 75km off Pulau Tinggi, close to the entrance of the Singapore Strait.