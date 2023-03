The new tanker landscape of long-haul seaborne oil could last for a generation after trade changes prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says shipbroker Braemar.

A predicted drawn-out conflict and entrenched divisions between Europe and Russia are unlikely to alter the current patterns for years, head of research Henry Curra said.

The European Union’s ban on seaborne Russian oil imports has forced the 27-nation bloc to look further afield for supplies.