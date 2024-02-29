Shipbroker BRS Shipbrokers said buyer interest is increasingly focused on more modern secondhand tankers, leaving older sisters out in the cold.

In the first two months of 2024, the momentum in younger tanker asset values has gained pace above those of older units, the company said.

“This has been our call since [the third quarter of] 2023, when we saw market conditions shaping a shift in sales and purchase interest in younger units, driven by the peak in Russian oil trade recalibration towards longer distances and the build-up of a shadow fleet,” along with the upcoming European Union Emissions...