Newcomers to the MR product carrier sale and purchase market are helping drive up prices even further as older vessels remain in demand.

One shipbroker admitted to feeling “spoiled” because there were not many deals being done for modern, high-value tankers.

But veteran units continue to be snapped up at “very firm” prices, the broker said.

Eva Tzima, head of research and valuations at Greece’s Seaborne Shipbrokers, said A-list owners continue to flirt with newbuilding investments while asset values continue to climb.