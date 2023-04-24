Norway’s Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) is claiming a first in the tanker and bulker sectors by linking charter fees to CO2 emissions.

The Oslo-listed owner said it has amended an existing contract of affreightment with Australian mining and metals group South32 to introduce carbon pricing.

The two sides signed a six-year charter in January 2022 to ship South32’s caustic soda to Australia.

They said at the time that they had agreed on a framework to explore the issue of decarbonisation as part of the terms.