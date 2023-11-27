Caspian Integrated Maritime Services (CIMS) has revealed the addition of two Damen Shipyards-built tankers to its fleet.

The company, a joint venture between Kazmortransflot, the national shipping company of Kazakhstan, and Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group that launched in December 2022, said the 2018-built, 7,000-dwt tankers Liwa (ex Maaike) and Taraz (ex Linda) represented a combined investment of $35m.

Both tankers, which are “specifically tailored” for the Caspian Sea’s shallow draft requirements, will serve as shuttle tankers, undertaking consecutive voyages to move Kazakhstan’s oil to Azerbaijan.