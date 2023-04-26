Greek owners Castor Maritime and Top Ships will try to boost their share prices to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

Both companies received letters within a day of each other putting them on notice that the stocks have been trading below the $1 minimum for 30 consecutive days.

The shipowners have 180 days to rectify the situation.

Top Ships, which has a fleet of VLCCs, suezmaxes and MR tankers, said it can cure the complaint if the stock goes beyond $1 for at least 10 straight days during that time.