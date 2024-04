Tanker owner Chandris (Hellas) has emerged with newbuildings, joining the big Greek rush for fresh tonnage at Far Eastern shipyards.

Athens brokers have linked the Piraeus-based company to an order for a pair of 111,000-dwt product tankers at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), due for delivery in 2026 and 2027.

Chandris managers did not respond to a request for comment and the company’s website makes no mention of such newbuildings.