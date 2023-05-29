Changing trade patterns, an ageing fleet, as well as a limited orderbook are prompting owners to invest in suezmax newbuildings again, says Simpson Spence Young (SSY).

Including possible options, orders have been placed for more than 20 suezmaxes since the start of the year compared with just two in the whole of 2022, the broker said.

TradeWinds reported in April that Greek shipowners Maran Tankers and Capital Marine had ordered up to 16 LNG dual-fuelled suezmaxes at China’s New Times Shipbuilding.