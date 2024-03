The tanker sector is facing a situation where there might not be enough ships to keep rerouting cargoes around South Africa.

That is the warning from Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) chief executive Shaikh Nawaf al-Sabah.

Al-Sabah told CNBC: “One of the things I think we may be concerned about is if this continues for another six months, that we will not have perhaps the tanker fleet available to continue to go around.”