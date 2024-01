Turkish manager Chemfleet is expanding its adoption of propulsion efficiency software after achieving significant fuel savings.

The company, owned 51% by Yildirim Group, is adding three more tankers to the programme involving Sweden’s Berg Propulsion.

A trial on the 13,400-dwt tanker YM Miranda (built 2013), owned by sister outfit Yilmar Shipping, yielded a bunker consumption reduction of around 10%, the Istanbul company said.