US oil major Chevron has agreed to charter its first hybrid electric bunker tanker from trading giant Vitol for operation in Singapore.

The 8,270-dwt Marine Dynamo (built 2023) is one of two sisterships ordered in 2021 by Vitol at China’s Zhejiang Shenzhou Shipbuilding. The length of the charter and the financial terms were not disclosed.

Chevron said the bunker tanker is expected to consume approximately 20% less fuel compared to a conventional tanker, reducing emissions and costs.