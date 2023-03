India and China may be looking to switch up their crude oil import mix, leading to the recent uptick in VLCC rates.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said this week that the two countries are the destinations for 70% of Russian crude exports in February, but theorised the duo are becoming uncomfortable with sourcing so much from Russia.

The take prompted Lorentezen & Co to suggest that it was the impetus for March’s VLCC rate rally that has seen some ships earning more than $100,000 per day.