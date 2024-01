A 17-year-old VLCC sold by a unit of NYK Group is believed to be the fourth big vintage crude carrier snapped up by Chinese interests this month.

Brokers in Greece and the US report that the 300,400-dwt Tohshi (built 2007), whose owner invited offers last week, has been committed for $44m or $45m.

The price looks underwhelming, considering VesselsValue estimates that the Japanese-built ship is worth $47.2m