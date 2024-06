Piraeus-based Chios Navigation has signed deals for three newbuildings in the run-up to and during Posidonia week, doubling its orderbook of modern eco vessels.

The biggest transaction is an order for a pair of 50,000-dwt MR tankers unveiled on Friday by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.

The South Korean shipyard did not identify the firm with which it signed a contract worth KRW 137.2bn