UK shipbroker Clarksons has signed a deal to explore the bulk transport of green hydrogen on chemical tankers.

The Clarksons Specialised Products unit will work with German tech company Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies on a road map to set up a supply chain using liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) technology.

London-listed Clarksons said it will draw on its insight into and global coverage of the chemical tanker market.