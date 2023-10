UK shipbroking group Clarksons is asking shipowners to spare a thought for cargo owners experiencing hugely volatile freight markets and increased costs.

Analyst Trevor Crowe said Clarksons Research has regularly updated shipping companies on changes in vessel rates, but looking through the eyes of shippers provides an equally important perspective.

“The 2020s has been a volatile period for shipping with some huge swings in freight as major global events have impacted markets,” he added.