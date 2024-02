The Saverys family company Compagnie Maritime Belge on Wednesday launched its mandatory takeover bid for the remaining 43% of shares in Euronav.

CMB announced the start of a month-long process with a cash offer of $17.86 for the remaining 94m shares in the company.

The move is the latest stage of the company restructuring following the shares-for-VLCCs deal struck with John Fredriksen-controlled companies in November.