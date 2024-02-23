Cash-rich and soon to be debt-free, Teekay Tankers is keeping its options open as to how it will reinvest its profit.

The biggest owner of midsize crude tankers may even contemplate a move into other shipping sectors, according to chief executive Kevin Mackay.

“If we end up in a situation where we have a lot of capital to deploy and the window isn’t open for tankers, but there are other opportunities in other segments, then of course, as a company, we would consider wherever we can create shareholder value,” he told an earnings call.