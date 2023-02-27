Hugo De Stoop is confident a solution to Euronav’s future can be found if its two big shareholders meet around the boardroom table.

Speaking on a conference call for investors and analysts, the boss of the Belgian VLCC and suezmax owner said the chances of ending the current impasse are better if Saverys family and John Fredriksen representatives are voted in as directors next month.

The Saverys’ shipping company Compagnie Maritime Belge wants to diversify and decarbonise Euronav after blocking a merger with Fredriksen’s tanker company Frontline.