Denmark has played down the prospect of boarding and potentially detaining Russian-linked tankers as part of the European Union’s latest sanctions measures.

The Danish Maritime Authority said coastal states have “very limited opportunities” to inspect ships that are passing through its territorial waters without delay.

The Financial Times reported last week that Denmark could be given the task of checking and potentially detaining tankers passing through the Danish straits on environmental grounds if they were suspected to have insufficient insurance cover.