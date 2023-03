The recent lull in piracy offshore west Africa has reportedly ended with an attack on a ship..

Reports vary, but a ship sailing approximately 260 km off Pointe Noir, Congo, was either boarded or hijacked on Sunday.

“A vessel reported being boarded by five armed persons, who approached the vessel by one skiff,” security provider Diaplous Group said in a note published Sunday. The group cited information from Maritime Domain Awareness Trade - Gulf of Guinea.