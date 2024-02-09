A shadow fleet tanker held after its Russian crew members complained of not being paid for two months has been released by authorities in Gibraltar.

The 50,900-dwt Electra (built 2005) was held by port state control on 28 January because of problems with the ship and the “working and living conditions of seafarers”, according to authorities.

The problems of paying crew members were said to have been caused because of international sanctions and restrictions on banking services, according to sources close to the ship.