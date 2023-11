Clarksons Securities is tipping DHT Holdings for a big 2024.

Despite third quarter results that failed to thrill investors, analyst Frode Morkedal raised the VLCC specialist’s target price to $14 on expectations the tanker market will continue rising next year and the company’s policy of paying out all profit to shareholders.

“Despite a positive market outlook, investor caution persists, influenced by past market cycles’ fleeting highs,” Morkedal said.