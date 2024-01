US-listed VLCC owner DHT Holdings has provided a very positive update on its business so far in 2024, with spot rates up on the preceding three months.

The company said that for the fourth quarter of 2023, estimated time charter equivalent (TCE) earnings came in at $42,800 per day.

The figure was $39,600 per day for the time-chartered ships and $43,600 for those operating in the spot market.