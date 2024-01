Hafnia will enjoy several years of high rates for product tankers, according to DNB.

The bank said: “Already-high fleet utilisation is set to face continued volume displacements, waterway disruptions and vessel diversions amid rising oil demand, limited fleet deliveries and high renewal requirements.”

“Hence, we believe the risk remains to the upside heading into what is likely still the early innings of the multi-year upcycle for product tankers,” equity analyst Jorgen Lian said in a note.