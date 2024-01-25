Scorpio Tankers’ shareholders could enjoy considerable payouts later this year.

“We believe the next step for the company is to realise its substantial distribution potential, with its unofficial $800m net debt target possibly just around the corner as LR2 spot rates now have surpassed $100k/day,” DNB equity analyst Jorgen Lian said in a note.

DNB said it should be compared to the estimated operating expenditure of $8,000 per day, which implies substantial earnings potential and enables the company to pay out more to shareholders.