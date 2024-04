Dragnis family company Oceangold Tankers has carried out a rare tanker sale as prices rise steadily, across the board, for oil and product carriers.

The Athens outfit has agreed to part ways with the 74,300-dwt LR1 Alpine Persefone (built 2008) for between $29m and $30m, according to several brokers and market sources.

The price far exceeds the $27.55m