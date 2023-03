French shipbroker BRS Group says there are questions still to be answered on methanol as a green fuel, even though current dual-fuel newbuildings cost less than LNG-fuelled vessels.

Methanol dual-fuel newbuilding orders are currently dominating the container ship sector, representing 12% of the segment’s orderbook in capacity terms.

But the existing methanol dual-fuel fleet consists almost entirely of tankers, with 23 MR vessels in operation.