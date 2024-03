Gulf Energy Maritime (GEM), a product tanker player that has been gradually shrinking its fleet through a string of ship sales, may be about to start expanding again.

Brokers in the US and London are identifying the Dubai-based company as the buyer of an MR tanker pair from Scorpio Tankers.

New York-listed Scorpio last week announced the sale of the 50,000-dwt STI Larvotto and STI Le Rocher (both built 2013) for $36.2m