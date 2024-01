For a chief executive behind one of shipping’s more impressive growth stories, Shahid Naziri is remarkably unforthcoming about his company’s success.

From a tiny office attached to one of Dubai’s luxurious shopping malls, Naziri oversaw the growth of Radiating World Shipping Services into a major tanker operator in 2023.

The ship manager went from nothing in December 2022 to operating 17 tankers with a value of more than $500m within six months, according to VesselsValue.