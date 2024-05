George Procopiou, a Greek owner sitting on a huge newbuilding orderbook, has sold one of its oldest suezmaxes to a company that seems to be making a debut in that particular corner of the tanker market.

The S&P Global database indicates that the 150,000-dwt Demetrios (built 2011) has changed ownership this month and is now trading as Grace Noel with Stanislav Raspopov-led Grace Energy Shipping (GES).