Greek shipowner Dynacom Tankers continues its pursuit of newbuildings with the addition of suezmax tankers to its large orderbook.

The George Procopiou-backed company has now ordered a pair of suezmaxes to be delivered in 2027 at one of its favoured shipbuilders.

Shipbuilding sources said Dynacom has commissioned privately owned New Times Shipbuilding for the two conventional-fuelled 155,000-dwt crude carriers.