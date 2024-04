A US decision to allow more ethanol content in petrol this summer could have a knock-on effect for Atlantic MR tankers, broker BRS Group argues.

The country’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a temporary increase in sales of the E15 blend, which has an ethanol content of 15%.

The move has been made to reduce the potential of supply disruptions stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and tensions in the Middle East, BRS said.