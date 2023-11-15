US shipowner Easterly Asset Management is poised to take advantage of any companies looking to sell chemical tankers in buoyant markets.

The asset manager has launched a third fund through its Maritime Logistics Equity Partners (MLEP) subsidiary with a deal to acquire two vessels from Denmark’s Celsius Shipping.

Easterly’s MLEP kicks off new fund with swoop for Celsius chemical tankers
 Read more

Asked why owners would sell with rates strong, managing principal Darrell Crate told TradeWinds: “They’re valuable assets, but everybody has a different profile for why they own their ships.”