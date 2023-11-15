US shipowner Easterly Asset Management is poised to take advantage of any companies looking to sell chemical tankers in buoyant markets.

The asset manager has launched a third fund through its Maritime Logistics Equity Partners (MLEP) subsidiary with a deal to acquire two vessels from Denmark’s Celsius Shipping.

Asked why owners would sell with rates strong, managing principal Darrell Crate told TradeWinds: “They’re valuable assets, but everybody has a different profile for why they own their ships.”