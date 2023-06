Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has returned to Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) for tanker newbuildings.

The diversified shipping company, which previously ordered LNG propulsion suezmax tankers at the Chinese shipyard, has now struck a deal with the shipbuilder for up to four aframax product carriers.

The Singapore-based company has commissioned GSI to build two LNG dual-fuelled, 115,000-dwt product carriers to be delivered in March and December 2026.