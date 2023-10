Greek shipowner George Economou has given investors more time to sell him their Performance Shipping shares at the same time as suing the tanker company’s directors and insiders.

The tycoon’s Sphinx Investment Corp has extended the offer expiration date to 15 November from 8 November previously.

A securities filing in the US reveals that offer agent Continental Stock Transfer & Trust advised Sphinx that as of 27 October, no shares had been tendered.