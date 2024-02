Eight years after delivery, Awilco and TRF have reportedly sold a VLCC for a touch higher than its newbuilding price.

Brokers are reporting the 300,000-dwt Eco Seas (built 2016) was sold to unnamed buyers for $98.5m, just over the $97m price South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering charged to build it, according to VesselsValue.