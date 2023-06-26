The European Union’s new package of measures targeting Russia should increase the heat on tankers linked to ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned oil but leave the mainstream fleet largely unaffected, lawyers and sanctions experts said on Monday.

Details of the 11th round of EU sanctions were announced on Friday, which lower the evidential burden needed for member states to take action for violations of sanctions imposed by the 27-nation bloc.

But several months of negotiations and horse-trading before the deal was agreed highlighted deepening divisions within the bloc that could prevent meaningful action from being taken, said British sanctions expert Ian Bolton.