Belgian tanker owner Euronav has begun its “new chapter” with a huge profit for the fourth quarter, boosted by the sale of 24 modern VLCCs to Frontline for $2.35bn.

The Brussels and New York-listed owner, now controlled by the Saverys family, said it booked a gain of $323m from the deal that ended the strategic impasse with Frontline's key shareholder John Fredriksen.