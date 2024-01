Euronav has ordered an extra ammonia-ready VLCC newbuilding as part of a vast plan to rebuild its fleet after an acrimonious takeover battle with Frontline saw 24 modern ships sold to the John Fredriksen-backed company.

Euronav has booked the latest newbuilding at Chinese shipyard Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry amid a move believed to run ultimately to 10 VLCCs, TradeWinds understands.It