Tanker giant Euronav is staying bullish on market prospects after logging another huge profit in buoyant markets.

The New York and Brussels-listed VLCC and suezmax owner said a counter-seasonal rally saw rates reach record levels for March.

Net profit soared to $175m in the first quarter, against a loss of $43m in the same period last year.

Revenue jumped to $340m from $114m in 2022.