Belgium’s Euronav has diversified into product tanker shipping with an order for two low-carbon bitumen carriers.

The New York and Brussels-listed owner, controlled by the Saverys family, said the 17,000-dwt vessels are more than twice the size of the average such ship in a world fleet of 230 units.

The tankers will have dual-fuel green methanol engines and be prepared to be retrofitted to run on ammonia.