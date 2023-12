Euronav is continuing to renew its fleet following the sale of 24 modern VLCCs to Frontline.

The New York and Brussels-listed owner said it had lifted an option for a third new 319,000-dwt VLCC at the Qingdao Beihai yard in China and ordered two suezmaxes at Daehan Shipbuilding in South Korea.

TradeWinds reported the VLCC deal this week, but it was unclear whether this was a new order for Euronav or the purchase of a resale from the owning Saverys family’s Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB).